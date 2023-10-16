WCIA — Illinois outside linebacker Seth Coleman and running back Kaden Feagin have been named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week, respectively.

Coleman got to Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa three times in the Illini’s big 27-24 road win against the Terps. That is the most sacks in a game for anybody in the Big Ten this season. Atwood native Kaden Feagin got his first start while rushing for 84 yards and scoring the first touchdown of his college career. While the win feels good, and gets the Illinois season somewhat back on track, Bret Bielema and Co. are moving on to the next one.

“Every Sunday kind of put the game to bed, win or lose,” Bielema said. “Have a brief dinner break, we did have a victory meal. I think our guys really enjoy. I know coaches enjoy as well. And then jumped into our preparation for Wisconsin. For the most part that Sunday, the reason we do that, is really win or lose you flush it and move on. I want them to hear walking out of the building Sunday night nothing but our next opponent.”

And the Badgers got bad news on Monday, as quarterback Tanner Mordecai was revealed to have broken his hand in Wisconsin’s loss to Iowa. There is no reported timetable for his return.

Illinois hosts the Badgers at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be carried on Fox Sports 1.