CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Ezekiel Holmes will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. The junior outside linebacker went down in the first half against Virginia on Saturday and did not return. Holmes had to be helped off the field and was later carted to the locker room. Illinois head coach Bret Bielema announced on Tuesday Holmes would miss the remainder of the season, after starting the season opener against Wyoming and playing significant snaps in the Indiana and Virginia games.

The Illini (2-1, 0-1 B1G) are resting up during their bye week, with 12 days between games. Chattanooga comes to Champaign next Thursday, Sept. 22 for a 7:30 p.m. game at Memorial Stadium in the final non-conference game of the season for Illinois. The coaching staff is using the time to focus on fundamentals, including ball security. Turnovers have hurt the Orange and Blue so far, with six fumbles lost and two interceptions.

“One, we just can’t have it and number two, how detrimental it is to be being productive on offense so whatever the scenario is and has been, that’s obviously something we’re going to work tirelessly on to address and get fixed because that’s something we just can’t have,” Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said.

