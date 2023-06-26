PAXTON (WCIA) — The long road back to the field is getting closer to a reality for Ezekiel Holmes. The Illinois senior outside linebacker hurt his knee in the third game of the season last fall against Virginia, forcing him to miss the rest of the year. Now nearly 10 months later, Holmes’ recovery is in the final stages.

“I mean workouts have been going pretty smoothly, there’s ups and downs but that’s just part of the process,” Holmes said on Sunday. “You’ve just got to embrace the process rather than look forward ahead.”

Holmes was one of several Illini in Paxton on Sunday for a football camp with the youth program there. Dozens of kids showed up for the event. Last season, Holmes started one game before going down. With former outside linebackers coach Kevin Kane now at Purdue, Charlie Bullen takes over a position group with a lot of upside for the Illini. Seth Coleman, Gabe Jacas, Alec Bryant all join Holmes as experienced guys in the room.

“Honestly I’m very excited to be with Coach Bull(en),” Holmes said. “Off the field and on the field, he cares a lot about us and shows a passion to what he’s trying to do with us and I really have a good feeling about this upcoming year with him.”

Illinois opens training camp in early August with the season opener set for Sept. 2 against Toledo.