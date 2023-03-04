WCIA — Illinois men’s basketball closes out the regular season at Purdue on Sunday, and guard Jayden Epps will not be there.

Head coach Brad Underwood announced the freshman will miss his second consecutive game and will not make the trip after collapsing in practice and being placed in concussion protocol. In his absence, fellow freshman Ty Rodgers has stepped partially into the role.

“We started playing him there a lot real early,” Underwood said. “We thought that was going to be a position that was very natural for him. As it turns out it was probably a benefit for him that we did that then, it wasn’t at the time.”

“I feel like it was always something that I could do,” Rodgers said. “It was really just waiting on coach and what he wanted for this team, and now he’s kind of implementing that into our rotation.”

Illinois tips off in West Lafayette at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.