CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — It took 12 innings to do it but for the second straight year, Eastern Illinois baseball beats Illinois on its home field. The Panthers scored a golden run off the bat of Grant Lashure in the top of the 12th inning to take a 1-0 lead in what proved to be the difference. With the win, EIU improves to 20-13 on the season, while Illinois drops to 15-18.