WCIA — Former Illini golfer Adrien Dumont de Chassart beat Korn Ferry Tour veteran Josh Teater in a playoff at the BMW Charity Pro-Am to take home the tournament championship in his pro debut.

The Belgian is the first PGA Tour U graduate to win in his professional debut. He finished third in the rankings at the end of his college career to qualify himself for his Korn Ferry Tour card. The former Illini hit six under on Sunday to head into the clubhouse with the lead, a grand total at 21-under for the weekend.

Teater just missed a birdie putt on 18 that would send the two to the playoff hole. With a chip from the edge of the green on his third shot, Dumont de Chassart set himself up for the easy par while Teater missed his fourth shot.

“I’m not gonna lie, I was very nervous out there,” Dumont de Chassart said to Golf Channel. “I was like four behind after 12, I just remember looking at the leaderboard on 13 and kinda got on a roll. I came here with no expectations. I had a good college career, I came here and I told myself I had to see who I was and play my game. And that’s what I did all week. I’m glad it paid off.”

Dumont de Chassart takes home a $180,000 payday and moves into the Top 30 of the Korn Ferry Tour Standings. The Top 30 at the end of the year earn their PGA Tour Card.