WCIA — Following a win in his pro debut last week at the BMW Charity Pro-Am, former Illini Adrien Dumont de Chassart nearly made it 2-for-2 as the Belgian takes second place at the Wichita Open.

The three-time Big Ten Golfer of the Year entered the final round with a four stroke advantage, that dwindled heading into the back-nine. Dumont de Chassart had a 21-foot putt to win the tournament on the final hole but left it right.

In a three-way playoff, both Dumont de Chassart and Kyle Jones bogeyed the 18th hole, while Ricky Castillo hit par to take the win. A second place finish is still good enough for the former Illini to move up to sixth in the Korn Ferry Tour table. With nine events left on the season, Dumont de Chassart needs to finish in the Top 30 to earn his PGA Tour Card.