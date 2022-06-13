WCIA — Qualifying for the U.S. Open is often called the ‘Longest Day in Golf’ in what’s a grueling 36 holes with a spot in a major championship on the line. But Illinois star golfer Adrien Dumont de Chassart wasn’t fazed.

“I feel like I’ve played longer days, especially in college,” DuMont de Chassart said.

Maybe that mentality ultimately helped the Illini senior, who carded back-to-back scores of 68 to post -4 in the Springfield, Ohio qualifier to punch his ticket to Brookline, the site of this year’s U.S. Open. Dumont de Chassart finished one shot better than former Illini Nick Hardy, who at the time was an alternate, but has since been officially added to the field. Dumont de Chassart is one of 15 amateurs who will compete at the course just outside Boston.

“I’m very excited, it’s like a dream coming true,” Dumont de Chassart said. “I’ve always wanted to play in a major growing up. Making that birdie on the last hole was huge.”

Dumont de Chassart has a long list of amateur achievements, currently ranked 32nd in the world in the WAGR, but this will be his biggest challenge yet. The Belgian says his goal is to simply learn from playing alongside the best in the world, but he also wants to compete. Making the cut would be a big confidence boost heading into his final year of college.

“I’m glad to be able to compete against the best players in the world to kind of see where I’m at, what areas I need to improve,” Dumont de Chassart said. “I’m gonna learn a lot about myself and tough courses and the best players in the world. I think it’s going to be a great learning experience for me as a player.”

Dumont de Chassart is one of four guys in the field with Central Illinois ties, joining former Illini Nick Hardy and Thomas Pieters. Mahomet resident Luke Gannon also qualified through sectional play. Here are Thursday’s first round tee times in central time:

7:57 a.m. Luke Gannon

11:41 a.m. Nick Hardy

12:14 p.m. Thomas Pieters

1:31 p.m. Adrien Dumont de Chassart