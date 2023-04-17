WCIA — Illinois senior Adrien Dumont de Chassart is one of ten players named a Ben Hogan Award semifinalist on Monday. The annual award recognizes the top men’s NCAA Division I, II or III, NAIA or NJCAA college golfer based on all collegiate, amateur and professional events over the previous 12 months.

Dumont de Chassart is the two-time Big Ten Player of the Year, ranked sixth nationally in the latest Golfstat rankings. He’s also No. 5 in the most recent PGA Tour U rankings, leading the Illini in stroke average at 69.7, on pace to break his own single season record.

On May 4, the Hogan Award semifinalists will be pared down to three finalists. The finalists will attend a black-tie dinner Monday, May 22, at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, where the winner will be crowned. The winner will receive an exemption into the PGA TOUR’s 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge, played annually at Colonial.

Dumont de Chassart and the Illini return to action this weekend hosting the inaugural Fighting Illini Spring Collegiate at Atkins Golf Club in Urbana on Saturday and Sunday.

2023 BEN HOGAN AWARD WATCH LIST