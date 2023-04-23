URBANA (WCIA) — A tap-in to win it was an easy way for Adrien Dumont de Chassart to cap off the first Fighting Illini Spring Collegiate as the Illini fifth year senior battled windy and cold conditions all weekend, shooting three under 68 in the final round, finishing the tournament seven under to win it.

“I mean it’s not every week that we win so it was nice to win as a team and individually,” Dumont de Chassart said. “I’ve been waiting for a win for a long time now, I think I finished second in my last two tournaments so it was nice to get the win this week, that’s for sure.”

All five Illini finished in the Top 11, with four out of the top seven individual scores overall from Illinois, including fellow fifth year senior Tommy Kuhl who nearly had a hole in one on the par 3 17th, in his final regular season tournament in Orange and Blue.

“You know we kind of embraced the conditions, we knew it would be tough,” Kuhl said. “We knew the scores were going to be high and we just kind of dealt with what we got.”

“I mean the weather is tough, you can’t do anything about that but the fans came out, a lot of them came out to watch, which was cool to see,” Illinois head coach Mike Small said. “The golf course was awesome. We didn’t come out very strong, some of the easy holes early, we hit some loose shots early but we turned it around, gathered ourselves and played solid golf after that.”

This is the sixth tournament title for Illinois this season. It’s on to New Jersey and the Big Ten Championships for the Illini, who will look to win their eighth-straight conference championship and 13th in the last 14 years, with play starting Friday.