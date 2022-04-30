LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WCIA) — Illinois center Doug Kramer was drafted by the Chicago Bears Saturday at the NFL Draft at 207th overall.

The Hinsdale native is staying close to home after a Second Team All-Big Ten season in 2021 for the Illini. The six-year player made 48 starts in his career in Champaign, being inserted into the starting line-up all the way back in 2017.

Kramer makes it three draftees for Illinois Football this season, joining Kerby Joseph and Vederian Lowe. All three were drafted into the NFC North. It is the first time Illinois has had three players picked in the same draft since 2013.