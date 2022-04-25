CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Few names in Central Illinois sports are as recognizable as Illini basketball coach Brad Underwood and football coach Bret Bielema. On Monday, Bielema put his popularity to good use to help raise money for the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club in Champaign. The non-profit organization hosted its annual Great Futures Showcase to highlight kids in the Champaign club, raising more than $48,000. Several Illini players volunteer with the Boys and Girls Club every year and Bielema has been close with clubs throughout the country at his multiple coaching stops.

“Really the the first time I ever got really acquainted with the Boys and Girls Club was a lot of my roster was involved with Boys and Girls Club growing up and Illinois is no different then any place I’ve ever been,” Bielema said. “A lot of our kids were first integrated into the Boys and Girls Club when they were children. Developed in it, grown in it, and when they get here, a lot of them it’s their first opportunity to give back.”

To give back to the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club and the Great Futures Showcase in Champaign, visit the fundraiser page here: https://mailchi.mp/5b3ecc46b83a/great-futures-showcase-2022-link-inside