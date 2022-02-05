Dominant second half charges Illinois over Indiana 74-57

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WCIA) — After going into halftime down by two, Illinois (17-5; 10-2) left no doubt about its best in the Big Ten status by dominating Indiana (16-6; 7-5) in a 74-57 win.

"I was really pleased at half to be only down two"#Illini turned a two-point deficit at the break into holding the Hoosiers to just 21 second half points



"We got out of sorts a little bit in stretches in the first half but I thought the second half our defense was terrific" pic.twitter.com/k1zcahLN6a — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) February 5, 2022

Senior Trent Frazier took over, catching fire after the break and scoring a game high 23 points for the Illini on an 8-for-11 night from the field. After struggling before half with just two points, junior Kofi Cockburn also had a big afternoon as he finished the game with 17 points.

Illinois beats Indiana Postgame Press Conference LIVE https://t.co/1Yi4TwbEx5 — WCIA 3 Sports (@WCIA3sports) February 5, 2022

The Illini defense showed up once again, holding the Hoosiers to their worst shooting performance of the season and just 21 second half points. Indiana junior Trayce Jackson-Davis missed the final 15 minutes of the first after quickly getting called for two fouls. Cockburn helped hold the All-American to just six points for the whole game.

Now the Illini have to prepare for the second part of their Indiana swing, as they head to Purdue on Tuesday. Tip-off for that game is 8 p.m. on ESPN.