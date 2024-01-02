CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Riding the hot hand of Marcus Domask, No. 9 Illinois (11-2, 2-0) never trailed on Tuesday night against Northwestern (10-3, 1-1) as the Illini grab their first win of the new year 96-66.

Domask’s 32 points are good for his second-most of the season after his 33-point performance against Florida Atlantic at Madison Square Garden. 11-for-15 from the field, Domask added nine points from the free throw line as well.

Illinois Basketball Postgame Press Conference: Northwestern https://t.co/XIyDwetmky — WCIA 3 Sports (@WCIA3sports) January 3, 2024

As a team, Illinois was 63 percent from the field with 10 three pointers thrown in as well. Quincy Guerrier posted his second consecutive double double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Justin Harmon let it fly from long range with four 3-pointers and had a 20 point night from the bench.

It is just the second time in Brad Underwood’s Illini head coaching career that Illinois has started 2-0 in conference play. Attention now turns to Friday night, where the Illini have a top 10 matchup with No. 1 Purdue. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.