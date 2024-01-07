WCIA — Prior to transferring to Illinois, Marcus Domask had already figured out how to score. At Southern Illinois the guard averaged 15 points per game in his four years as a Saluki.

But Domask has taken it up another level in the last three games. The Wisconsin native is averaging 23 points per game against Fairleigh Dickinson, Northwestern, and Purdue. That has been much needed without Terrence Shannon Jr. Domask says that confidence with the basketball in his hands is coming from those around him.

“They just remind me that they trust me,” Domask said after the five point loss to Purdue. “They put a lot of confidence in me, my teammates as well. My teammates want me to be aggressive. When your coaches and your teammates really want you to attack and try to create plays, you should have confidence in your ability.”

Illinois hosts Michigan State on Thursday. Tip-off is at 8 p.m.