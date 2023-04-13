WCIA — Illinois football’s top draft pick in nearly three decades will hear his name called in person. The NFL announced its list of in-person participants for the NFL Draft on April 27 and Devon Witherspoon is one of 17 guys who will be in Kansas City.

Witherspoon is projected as a Top 10 selection, following an outstanding season for the Illini as one of the top cornerbacks in the country. Witherspoon was one of three finalists for the Thorpe Award, recognizing the best defensive back in the country. The consensus First Team All-American did not allow a passing touchdown all season, winning the Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year.