WCIA — For the first time in 11 years, Illinois football has a consensus All-American as Devon Witherspoon was named to the Associated Press First Team on Monday.

To be considered consensus, a player needs to be named to the First Team of three of the five official outlets. Witherspoon has the chance to be unanimous as well, with two outlets yet to release their teams. The junior cornerback is the first consensus selection since Whitney Mercilus, and just the 21st player to receive the honor in Illini history.

Chase Brown and Johnny Newton were named to the AP Second Team, while Alex Palczewski made the Third Team.