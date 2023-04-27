KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WCIA) — Devon Witherspoon’s draft dream is now a reality. The former Illinois cornerback was selected No. 5 overall by the Seattle Seahawks Thursday night in Kansas City, the highest picked defensive back in school history.

Witherspoon is the first Top 10 pick for Illinois since 1996, when Kevin Hardy and Simeon Rice went 2-3 overall. The Pensacola, Florida native had a breakout season with the Illini, the first consensus All-American defensive back in school history, and the first defensive back selected in the 2023 draft.

The projected slot value for the No. 5 drafted player is $31.8 million total, with a $20.1 signing bonus. Former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young went No. 1 overall to the Panthers, with Ohio State’s CJ Stroud No. 2 to the Texans. Houston then traded up with Arizona to get Will Anderson Jr. third, with the Colts selecting Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson No. 4.

All-Time Top 5 Picks from Illinois

QB Jeff George (No. 1, 1990)

LB Kevin Hardy (No. 2, 1996)

LB Simeon Rice (No. 3, 1996)

LB Dick Butkus (No. 3, 1965)

DT Joe Rutgens (No. 3, 1961)

DB Devon Witherspoon (No. 5, 2023)