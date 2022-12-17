WCIA — Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon announced on Twitter Saturday that he declaring for the NFL Draft and foregoing his remaining years of college eligibility.

“Thank you Illini nation for sticking through the good times and bad ones,” Witherspoon wrote. “This has been one of the best experiences of my life and I wouldn’t trade it for nothing. It’s a bittersweet moment as my time here comes to an end but it’s a start to a new beginning.”

Thank you ILLINI NATION! 🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/e5naZ0M07Q — Devon Witherspoon (@DevonWitherspo1) December 17, 2022

Witherspoon has become a hot name in draft discussions, with some experts have the consensus All-American going as high as the first round. The Illini corner finishes 2022 with three interceptions and 17 passes defended. He is just the 21st consensus All-American in Illinois program history.