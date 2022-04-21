CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — There’s a new go-to combination for the Illini offense and it was on full display in the team’s annual spring game Thursday night at Memorial Stadium. Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito and Isaiah Williams gave Illini Nation a preview of what’s to come this fall, with the Syracuse transfer QB hitting Illinois’ best pass catcher six times for 120 yards and two touchdowns, leading the White team made up entirely of first string players, to a 58-40 win over the Blue team.

This was the first public look at the new offense under first year Illini coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. after he arrived from UTSA in January, replacing Tony Peterson. The White team still took a run first approach, carrying the ball 33 times for 215 yards, but the passing game was more of an emphasis. Illinois’ starting offense threw for 312 yards, averaging 15.6 yards per completion.

On the ground, Chase Brown and Josh McCray carried the load combining for 174 yards. Brown had a team high 88 with one touchdown, while McCray added 86 and two scores.

Illinois opens the season with a Week 0 game against Wyoming on Aug. 27 at Memorial Stadium.