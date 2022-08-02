CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois once again has a quarterback competition. Tommy DeVito and Artur Sitkowski are the two front-runners to earn the starting spot during training camp, in a position group that only has three scholarship guys on the roster. DeVito is a transfer from Syracuse with one year of college eligibility remaining. Sitkowski transferred from Rutgers prior to last season, playing five games for the Illini in 2021. Now both New Jersey natives who have known each other since middle school are competing for the same job.

“Me and Tommy have known each other for a long time,” Sitkowski said. “We just want to win and these coaches are going to put the best guy out there to be the best quarterback for Illinois and we just want to win, that’s all that matters here.”



“Shoot, competitors are competitors,” DeVito said. “It could be my dad and I’m going to compete the same way I would compete with anybody else but there’s still always love behind that. It’s nothing personal because at the end of the day it’s football, it’s a game. Everything has been healthy, we compete on the field and after that we’ll laugh about everything but when we’re in between the lines we’re going to push each other to the fullest, go throw-for-throw, do the whole deal and really enjoy it.”

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said he may wait until game week to announce a starter publicly, if at all, before the season opener against Wyoming on Aug. 27. Bielema also added though the team will know who the QB1 will be the Sunday of game week.