WCIA — There were not many surprises in Illinois’s season opening win Saturday over Wyoming, and that is probably just the way Bret Bielema and staff wanted it.

While they did not show the whole playbook, the world got glimpses of what the Illini will look like under first-year offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. Bielema liked what he saw with Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito running it.

“I liked Tommy’s demeanor. I thought he did some things that don’t go in the newspaper, like just getting rid of the ball in some early downs,” Bielema said. “We didn’t end up in a negative yard situation. He distributed the ball to a lot of players. I think they said 12 players caught passes today, so obviously just not locking in on one guy.”

DeVito was 73 percent passing with 194 yards and 2 touchdowns. His first was to Chase Brown within the first minute of the game. Like the conference saw so many time a season ago, Brown completely took over the game racking up 151 yards on the ground and 3 total touchdowns. But DeVito got to experience it for the first time, with a front row seat.

“That was the first time I was able to see the run game really flourish,” DeVito said. “In camp, Chase and Josh [McCray] were not getting touched, they’re not getting hit. A couple of scenarios where they get little dings there, but to see the run game flourish and evolve was awesome to see. Cause I heard a lot about it coming into the program. To finally be able to see Chase go, is special.”