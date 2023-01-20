CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football coach Bret Bielema’s new contract extension announced last month is now public, with multiple details outlining several bonuses. As reported previously, Bielema is set to receive a seven-figure bump in pay for this year, with his total compensation at $6 million for 2023. Annual $150,000 raises will follow in the two-year extension to his original six-year deal signed in 2020, making him the Illini coach through the 2028 season.

Bielema will also have the opportunity to earn additional one-year contract extensions through 2033, contingent upon the team winning six games per season in a contract year. During those one-year extensions, Bielema’s total compensation will not increase beyond the prior year’s amount, unless the team has a winning percentage of greater than 50 percent in the season. If that’s the case, he will receive a $150,000 raise.

Also included in Bielema’s updated contract, additional retention incentive compensation payouts of $500,000 per year, as long as he remains the coach through July 1 of each contract year.

Bielema isn’t the only football coach set to receive a raise. Strength and conditioning coach Tank Wright is getting a six-figure bump in pay and a contract extension. Wright’s new deal will keep him in the position through the 2025 season, with an annual salary of $600,000.

Tight ends and special teams coordinator Ben Miller is also staying in his role after missing the 2022 season on the sidelines recovering from cancer. Miller’s new salary will be $367,500, with his contract set to run through the 2023 season.

The Illinois Board of Trustees will formally approve these contracts at its upcoming meeting Thursday, Jan. 26 in Chicago.