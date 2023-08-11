WCIA — Illinois volleyball is back on the practice court as Chris Tamas’ squad begins its ramp up ahead of the 2023 season.

The Illini have just two weeks before their season opener at Northern Illinois. They’ll look to build off of last season, where they finished seventh in a stacked Big Ten and missed the NCAA Tournament. This season, Illinois says they are focused on defense and being versatile.

“Just kind of wasn’t our year in some regard,” Tamas said. “Kind of with the luck with injuries, but the challenge was what does it take to be great and how to we go about getting there. We saw some really nice things on Day 1 and Day 2, we’ve got a lot of options this year which is nice.”

“We want to be a frustrating team on defense, we don’t want anything to hit the floor,” junior Caroline Barnes said. “We don’t care if it looks ugly, we don’t care if it looks pretty, we just want the ball off the floor. That’s something that’s been really cool to see. Just little touches that turn into something that it’s very convertible.”

The Illini play in one exhibition as they host Eastern Illinois on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at Huff Hall.