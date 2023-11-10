CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Tied at 48 midway through the second half, the Illinois defense turned up the heat against Oakland Friday night. The Illini (2-0) went on a 16-0 run, holding the Grizzlies (0-2) without a point for nearly seven minutes on its way to a 64-53 win in front of a sold out State Farm Center crowd.

Illinois shot just 47 percent from the field in the game, going just 4-of-16 from beyond the arc (25 percent), all while shooting 50 percent from the line. Despite the poor performance offensively, the defense won the day for the Illini, holding the Grizzlies to just 37 percent from the field. After making 14 3s in their season opener, the Grizzlies only went 5-for-20 from beyond the arc.

"That's everything our program is about, finding a way to win a game when none of those things go your way. It was really ugly and I love that"#Illini coach Brad Underwood on a 64-53 win over Oakland in a game Illinois went 4-of-16 from 3 and 8-for-16 from the free throw line pic.twitter.com/FUOjtnULeS — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) November 11, 2023

Trey Townsend scored a game high 19 points to go along with 10 rebounds for Oakland. Terrence Shannon Jr. led the Illini with 15 points, with Quincy Guerrier adding his first double-double at Illinois, netting 13 points and 10 rebounds.

"Shit I don't know, we practice them all the time. Jeez, you've got to step up and make them. It's not that we have bad shooters"#Illini coach Brad Underwood on free throws. Illinois goes 8-for-16 against Oakland, now 51% this season



"Man up, step up, concentrate and make 'em" pic.twitter.com/GKd1X1Ddlm — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) November 11, 2023

Illinois returns to the court Tuesday for its toughest test yet hosting No. 5 Marquette.