CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Tied at 48 midway through the second half, the Illinois defense turned up the heat against Oakland Friday night. The Illini (2-0) went on a 16-0 run, holding the Grizzlies (0-2) without a point for nearly seven minutes on its way to a 64-53 win in front of a sold out State Farm Center crowd.
Illinois shot just 47 percent from the field in the game, going just 4-of-16 from beyond the arc (25 percent), all while shooting 50 percent from the line. Despite the poor performance offensively, the defense won the day for the Illini, holding the Grizzlies to just 37 percent from the field. After making 14 3s in their season opener, the Grizzlies only went 5-for-20 from beyond the arc.
Trey Townsend scored a game high 19 points to go along with 10 rebounds for Oakland. Terrence Shannon Jr. led the Illini with 15 points, with Quincy Guerrier adding his first double-double at Illinois, netting 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Illinois returns to the court Tuesday for its toughest test yet hosting No. 5 Marquette.