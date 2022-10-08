CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — An interception by true freshman Matthew Bailey with under two minutes to go sealed a victory for Illinois (5-1, 2-1) in a 9-6 defensive battle with Iowa (3-3, 1-2).

Illinois faced adversity early, as starting quarterback Tommy DeVito exited the game in the first quarter after being injured on a sack. DeVito limped off the field and did not come back into the game. Art Sitkowski replaced him and finished out the game.

Illinois got on the board first with the first possession, with Fabrizio Pinton knocking in a 27-yard field goal. Iowa responded on its first drive to make it 3-3. Sitkowski led Illinois to another field goal before going into the half tied at 6.

Iowa and Illinois continued trading punts in the second half before a successful drive by the Illini set Pinton up for a 36-yarder that ended up being the difference.

Chase Brown continued his incredible start to the season with 146 yards on 31 carries. He holds to his title of nation’s leading rusher with 879 yards on the season.

Illinois now goes into one of its toughest battles of the season next week with Minnesota (4-1, 1-1). The game will kickoff Saturday at 11 a.m. on Big Ten Network.