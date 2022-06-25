EUGENE, Ore. (WCIA) — Illinois grad student and Oakwood native Jonathan Davis made history Saturday by taking second place in the 1500 meter Final at the United States Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

“It was quite an experience the last 100 meters,” Davis said on the NBC broadcast. “Just thought I had the stones the last 200 and stayed in position and couldn’t let anybody get past me. It worked out well and excited about today.”

Davis is the first Illini to place since Marko Koers in 1996, when he won the gold.