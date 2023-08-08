CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Julian Pearl was almost done with college football in the offseason.

“It was real close, very close, yeah,” Pearl said.

The Illini left tackle was flirting with the idea of taking his talents to the NFL, with the hope of getting drafted like Vederian Lowe and Doug Kramer did before him. But the Danville native decided on using his final year of eligibility in Orange and Blue.

“I just feel like I’m propelling myself to be in a way better position than I was before,” said Pearl. “I feel more complete as a player now, even with just spring being done. I’m just way more confident in my abilities, my mentality, my mental aspects of everything. It’s more clear now, cause last year was really cloudy.”

The multi-year starter is already getting preseason praise, named second team All-Big Ten by Phil Steele. He sures up the left side of the offensive line, with guard Isaiah Adams returning as well at left guard. The duo will be the core of the group, along with returning starter Zy Crisler. Newcomer Josh Kreutz is expected to start at center, with Josh Gesky, Jordyn Slaughter and Dezmond Schuster (still hasn’t practiced, sidelined with an injury) all competing for the other offensive line starting spot.

“They’re good players that can help elevate (each other),” Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said about Pearl and Adams helping out their other offensive lineman. “If Josh {Kreutz} is in center, it helps his play. It helps the right side, it helps the tight end on that backside that’s on the left.”

“We’re very similar, very similar stories,” Pearl said of Isaiah Adams. “Honestly that has made us so much closer.”

With 27 career starts under his belt, Pearl is the elder statesman on the line, a duty he’s taking seriously with nine underclassmen in the room.

“I’ve been trying to be a lot more vocal as far as if I see something, I gotta say something,” Pearl said. “It’s my duty to coach them up however I can, to the best of my ability.”

With just one year in an Illini uniform left, Pearl is doing his best to make the most out of his sixth season, as he looks ahead to an NFL career and hopefully hearing his name called in the draft next April.