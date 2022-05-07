CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Fans weren’t just cheering for Illini baseball after its 2-0 victory over Miami (OH) Saturday, but also for Illinois head coach Dan Hartleb who reached 500 career wins at Illinois.

“It’s awesome. We’ve had a lot of great players over the years and I’ve been very fortunate to be here for a long time and to have great support,” Hartleb said. “I’ve had great assistants. There’s so many people that are involved, the support staff. It’s a group effort, a team effort, and I’ve just been fortunate to be a part of it.”

Hartleb is the second coach in Illini baseball history to reach the mark, following Lee Eilbracht. The 17-year coach was surrounded by family after the game, who have always supported by being his side.

“They’ve given up a lot during my career to allow me to be in this position so that’s a sweet moment to be out on the field with them,” Hartleb said.

Under his coaching, Illinois has won two Big Ten titles and made four NCAA Tournaments. Hartleb says this is something he never would have imagined.

“You always hope that you get to the part where you get to be a head coach and then there’s so many things that are involved in it,” Hartleb said. “It’s a number and as you look back, the numbers have added up overtime and it’s been a fun ride and looking forward to the future.”