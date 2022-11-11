CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Dain Dainja scored a career high 20 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, Illinois basketball raised its Big Ten Championship banner to the rafters pregame and the Illini beat Kansas City 86-48 Friday night at State Farm Center.

Terrence Shannon Jr. added 14 points, including a tomahawk one-handed dunk for the first points of the game for the Illini, Jayden Epps scored 13 and Skyy Clark had 10. After a slow start, the Illini (2-0) used a 21-4 run midway through the first half to pull away. Illinois outscored UMKC 43-7 in bench points, 42-26 in points in the paint and 28-8 in points off turnovers.

Former Illini Kofi Cockburn, Trent Frazier, Alfonso Plummer and Da’Monte Williams were back in town for the banner raising ceremony and also got their rings.

Illinois returns to the court Monday night taking on Monmouth at 8 p.m. at State Farm Center.