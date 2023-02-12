WCIA — Dain Dianja has been on quite the tear for Illinois basketball as of late, most recently going for 15 points against Rutgers and center Cliff Omoruyi on Saturday.

The big man from Minnesota is averaging over ten points per game this season in what is truly his first college campaign. Before this year, Dainja has only nine minutes played total over two seasons under his belt. Now, he’s playing a big role as Illinois is starting to find its stride.

“The one thing Dain Dainja has now is a lot of confidence,” Brad Underwood said. “And if he gets 1-on-1 coverage, Dain is a handful. I’m really proud of Dain, Dain’s getting better every single day.”

“The Big Ten has really good bigs but I feel like I’ve done good just studying everybody, taking little things that I can learn since this is really my first season playing,” Dainja said. “But I definitely feel like I’m one of the best bigs in the Big Ten.”

Illinois is back on the court Tuesday at Penn State after losing to the Nittany Lions in December. Tipoff is at 6 p.m.