CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois baseball rode a great performance on the bump from Jack Crowder en route to a series win over Northwestern 11-6 on Saturday.

Crowder went five innings for the Illini, striking out eight batters on his way to his second win of the season. Cam McDonald was 5-for-5 from the plate with a home run and five RBI. Branden Comia extended his hit streak to 16 games while McDonald extended his on-base streak to 43 games.

Illinois will look for the series sweep Sunday against Northwestern. First pitch is 1 p.m.