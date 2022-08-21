WCIA — Training camp is officially in the rearview mirror and gameweek prep has begun for Illinois football. Saturday they will start the season with a Week 0 match-up with Wyoming, the earliest game in Illinois program history.

A lot is still to be announced for how the Illini will line-up against the Cowboys, we did get a preview in practice at what the offensive line may look like. Alex Palczewski and Julian Pearl return on the outside, but it may be two junior college transfers at the guard spots. Zy Crisler has impressed the Illini coaches as he tries to lock down right guard.

“JUCO’s hot, up here it’s cold,” Crisler joked. “I mean JUCO is junior college, but they teach us stuff for the big leagues. I feel like they prepared me to get where I am today.”

“Zy always comes by me every day, he’ll give me a little dap. I thought he had an incredible pull on an inside drill the other day, I kind of made a big deal about it,” Bielema said. “He’s really playing at a high level. He’s just scratching the surface of what he’s going to be.”

Tune in Wed., Aug. 24 at 6:30 p.m. for the Your Illini Nation Kickoff Special on WCIA for everything you need to know heading into the season.