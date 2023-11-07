WCIA — Illinois running back Kaden Feagin has been one of the most productive true freshmen in the country this season, currently ranking third in the country among first year players with 418 rushing yards on the season.

Going into Indiana this weekend, the Atwood native should be back to having some help in that running back room. Illinois head coach Bret Bielema announced on Monday that Reggie Love III had been cleared to practice with the intention of being available against the Hoosiers.

Last week against Minnesota, Feagin was the only scholarship running back available with Josh McCray, Jordan Anderson, and Aidan Laughery suffering season-ending injuries. Each of those injuries helped clear a lane for Feagin to make an impact during his first season on campus.

“That’s three straight weeks, two on the road, where he’s brought a real consistent commodity there that when you hand the ball good things happen,” offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said. “He just keeps getting better and better.”

“I’ve dreamed about it obviously, it’s surreal,” Feagin said. “I’ve told all the freshmen like, ‘This is crazy. We were in high school last year, and now we’re on the big stage.'”

Illinois kickoffs at Memorial Stadium against Indiana at 11 a.m. on Saturday.