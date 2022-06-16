WCIA — The Big Ten conference announced conference opponents for both men’s and women’s basketball programs on Thursday. The Illini men will face Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin all twice. Michigan, Michigan State and Rutgers will all visit Champaign, with Illinois only facing Iowa, Maryland and Purdue on the road in the 2022-23 season.

Home & Away – Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin

Home Only – Michigan, Michigan State, Rutgers

Away Only – Iowa, Maryland, Purdue

Meanwhile the Illinois women will face Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern and Rutgers twice, with home only match-ups scheduled against Iowa Michigan State, Penn State and Purdue. New head coach Shauna Green’s first team will face Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State and Wisconsin all on the road only.

Home & Away – Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern and Rutgers.

Home Only – Iowa, Michigan State, Penn State, Purdue

Away Only – Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Wisconsin