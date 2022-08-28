WCIA — Class of 2023 forward Amani Hansberry made his college decision official Sunday, choosing Illinois over offers from Auburn, Penn State, Miami, and more.

The Maryland native is ranked as the 52nd-best prospect in the country in his class. For the Illini, Hansberry is the first member of the ’23 class after five freshmen made up the Class of 2022.

“They really wanted to develop me,” Hansberry said on his commitment show hosted by 247Sports. “As an undersized, kind of weird, not your average basketball player, I know I got to go somewhere I can depend on someone to develop me. IQ wise, on the court, and off the court making me into a better man. There was nobody better to do it than Coach [Brad] Underwood and Coach [Chester] Frazier.”