WCIA — Illinois basketball picked up the commitment of Class of 2023 guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn Friday to boost them into a Top 25 class in the country.

The Indiana native transferred to Montverde Academy in Florida, the same high school as current Illini Skyy Clark. Gibbs-Lawhorn had originally committed to Purdue, before decommitting from the Boilermakers in August. The guard made his official visit to campus the weekend before committing to the Illini.

In addition to Amani Hansberry, Illinois now has two Top 75 prospects in the Class of 2023 according to 247Sports. The recruiting website also has the Illini as the 21st-ranked class in the country, and 5th-best in the Big Ten.