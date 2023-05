WCIA — Coleman Hawkins and Terrence Shannon Jr. are two of 78 players from across the world who will be in Chicago next week for the NBA Draft Combine. The league officially announced the participants expected to be in the Windy City on Tuesday. Former Illini Brandin Podziemski also got an invite after a standout season at Santa Clara.

Below is a list of expected attendees for the Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2023 running from May 15-21 at Wintrust Arena.