CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Coleman Hawkins’ plan is to return to Illinois next season but the incoming junior is also considering all possibilities going forward. The 6-foot-10 forward met with the media on Wednesday at State Farm Center and said he believes his ‘time has come’ as a breakout player for the Illini. On the other hand, Hawkins said he wants to evaluate the roster for next season before the May 1 transfer portal deadline. Illinois only has four returning scholarship players who played in a game last season currently on the roster.

“Yeah I plan on coming back but like I said, still gotta do the waiting game, see who’s coming in and still got to meet with everyone and see what the future holds,” Hawkins said. “I think I can showcase what I can truly do and honestly I feel like no one has seen what I can truly do.”