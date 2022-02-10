CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — When 18 points and seven rebounds is considered an off night, you might be one of the best players in the country. That was the center’s line against Purdue Tuesday night, and now Kofi was in fact named among the best.

The junior made the Naismith Trophy Midseason Team which consists of the best 30 players in college basketball. This is the second season in a row Cockburn made the list. Even after the loss, the Illini are tied for first in the Big Ten. One of the keys to unlocking Cockburn even more is getting Andre Curbelo game fit. After 21 minutes, the sophomore may be almost there.

“The day after the Indiana game, after winning in Bloomington we had literally a walkthrough,” says head coach Brad Underwood. “He’s not getting on-court activity with them, now we have a few days so hopefully we can continue to grow that. But he’s had five or six practices all year. So his conditioning is coming on a treadmill and it’s not coming with timing and game-like situations.”

Illinois has a few more days of prep before returning to a sold out crowd Sunday against Northwestern. Tip-off is 1 p.m.