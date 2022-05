WCIA — Former Illini Kofi Cockburn got one step closer Tuesday to making his NBA dreams a reality, as the center received an invite to the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago.

Cockburn and 11 other Big Ten players will be there in Chicago, including Jayden Ivey, EJ Liddell and more. Cockburn did not get the invite last season, only making it to the G League Combine. This year’s combine gets started May 16.