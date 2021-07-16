Kofi Cockburn returning to Illinois for junior season

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–All-Big Ten Center Kofi Cockburn is coming back. Just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, the Illini powerhouse made the announcement official on twitter.

Cockburn would be returning to an Illini team fresh off the heels of a Big Ten Championship. He previously declared for the draft, then later entered the transfer portal before making the new announcement.

In his last season, Cockburn had averages of 17.7 points and 8.8 rebounds on 65% shooting from the field. Along with the Big Ten Championship, he was also Big Ten Freshman of the Year, All-Big Ten First Team and Consensus All-American Second Team with the Illini.