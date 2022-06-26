WCIA — The NBA Draft has come and gone, and Illinois men’s basketball could not make it two years in a row with a player drafted.

Kofi Cockburn was not selected, after Ayo Dosunmu fell to the second round in 2021. The big center is still getting his shot though, signing a league minimum offseason deal with the Utah Jazz. HIs contract does have the ability to be picked up for the regular season, however. While some teams have moved away from playing a traditional big man, Cockburn and Illinois head coach Brad Underwood believe he can still find his role.

“My motor, I’m relentless,” Cockburn said at the NBA Draft Combine. “I give you extra possessions, I definitely set good screens, I roll, I bring energy, I talk. Things like that right now.”

“Kofi’s not for everybody, the style of play some teams play, they don’t want that,” Underwood said. “They don’t want a big guy. But there are some who do. I’m praying for him, I’m excited for him, and the legacy he’s left here is second to none.”

Cockburn will take part in the NBA Summer League, getting started Tuesday, July 5.