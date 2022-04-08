CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — It was the commitment on national television that all Illini nation is talking, Top 25 recruit and consensus five star recruit Skyy Clark is coming to Illinois.

According to 247Sports, the Florida native is now the top modern recruit to commit to the Illini, passing up Jereme Richmond. The impact could be immediate with a Trent Frazier and Andre Curbelo sized hole at point guard. Whether or not Clark starts immediately may depend on his recovery after tearing his ACL last July. He was, however, able to return to the high school ranks earlier this season. Clark says his relationships with the coaching staff was the deciding factor.

“The first being Coach Tim [Anderson],” says Clark. “I’ve known Tim since 8th grade. He was actually my first scholarship when he was at DePaul. Another thing was Coach [Brad] Underwood. He came at the home visit and we’ve been texting and calling a lot and he’s super excited. The last and final thing was [Strength and Conditioning coach Adam Fletcher]. I believe that coming off the ACL injury that he can get me back to where I was pre injury.”

Clark’s commitment bumps the Illini’s Class of 2022 up to 8th in the nation and 3rd in the Big Ten.