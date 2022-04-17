WCIA — It will not be long until Skyy Clark and Ty Rodgers gave fans a preview of what is to come on Friday at the Jordan Brand Classic, were both got to play with some of the best prospects in the country.

Clark did not play in the game as he is recovering from a torn ACL. Rodgers went for eight points, four rebounds, and four assists in the game. But this is not the first time these two have been teammates. The guards played together in Michigan when they were sixth graders, and they are looking forward to playing together again.

“It’s a blessing man. As I was saying earlier, it’s a crazy world that we played together when we were younger.,” says Rodgers. “Now we’re playing together now. It’s a blessing. I’m excited, I can’t wait.”

“I remember, it was fun. It was a lot of fun,” says Clark. “We had a lot of fond memories.

“I was alright. He’s being generous,” said Clark after being told about Rodgers praise for him.

They are two of four incoming high school recruits for the Illini that make up the 8th best class in the nation.