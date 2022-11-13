WCIA — With two wins under its belt, Illinois basketball has one more tune up Monday before getting some really tough non-conference opponents later this week in Las Vegas.

One spot on the court that seems to have been settled in the first week is point guard. With so much experience at the position leaving with Trent Frazier, freshmen Skyy Clark and Jayden Epps have helped fill those shoes. Combining for 23 points, five assists, and no turnovers against Kansas City.

“I’ve been really pleased with Skyy. Skyy goes from five turnovers against Eastern, to none,” said Brad Underwood. “Jayden just had a phenomenal day. He’s confident, he made baskets.”

“The thing about Jayden, is we’re both [close] off the court,” said Clark. “On the court, there’s no egos. We both know what we can do. We both know we can provide for the team.”

It will be the first ever meeting between the Illini and Monmouth on Monday. The Hawks are coming off a loss to Virginia. Tip-off is 8 p.m. on Big Ten Network.