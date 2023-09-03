WCIA — Some familiar faces were back to see Illinois football beat Toledo 30-28 on Saturday, as NFL rookies and former Illini Chase and Sydney Brown took in the game from the sideline.

On this same field last season, Sydney was taken by the Philadelphia Eagles in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, while Chase was taken in the fifth by the Cincinnati Bengals. The trip also served as a reunion for them.

“We’ve been planning this for a while,” Sydney said. “We were kind of talking throughout training camp, this is the one time we can get together, and there’s no other way to watch besides coming to see the Illini play.”

“It’s a different energy being back in Memorial. Of course it’s even better being here with my brother,” Chase said. “We had a couple days off, just had to be able to catch up. See some familiar faces, watch the guys play.”

Sydney and the Eagles head on the road to play the New England Patriots in Week 1, while Chase and the Bengals stay in-state as they head north to take on the Cleveland Browns.