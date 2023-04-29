WCIA — The moment when Chase Brown got the call from the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday took longer than he would have hoped for, having watched his brother Sydney go to the Philadelphia Eagles in the third round on Friday. But in the fifth round, the Illini All-American finally heard his phone ring in the fifth round.

Brown had Illinois’ second-highest rushing season all-time when he ran for 1,643 yard in 12 starts. The running back was named an AP Second Team All-American after finishing second in FBS in rushing yards in 2022.

Brown’s pick makes it four in the 2023 NFL Draft for the Illini, following Devon Witherspoon (Seattle), Quan Martin (Washington), and his brother Sydney (Philadelphia). That is it’s most picks in a single draft since 2013, and most this early since 2012 when Illinois had four picks in the top 48.