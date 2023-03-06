INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WCIA) — Chase Brown left his mark in Indy. The former Illinois running back posted the best marks for tailbacks in the 10-yard split, vertical jump (40″), broad jump (127″) and bench press (25), while clocking a 4.43 40-yard dash. The totals certainly helped raise his stock heading into next month’s NFL Draft in Kansas City.

“My burst, my speed, my versatility,” Brown said before his workout on the traits that he brings to the next level. “That’s what’s going to separate me from other guys in this room so just being able to show that here at the combine and at training camp will be important. It’s important in the NFL to be able to protect the quarterback and going into this offseason and mini-camp, that’s going to be my biggest thing.”

Three other former Illini joined Brown at the NFL Combine, including his twin brother Sydney, along with Quan Martin and Devon Witherspoon. All four guys are projected picks in the NFL Draft April 27-29. The Illinois on-campus pro day is scheduled for Friday with several other former Illini expected to workout in front of scouts.