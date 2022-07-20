WCIA — Another day and another award watch list for Illinois running back Chase Brown, who was named to the Doak Walker candidate list on Wednesday. The Illini running back is coming off a career year with the Illini, rushing for 1,005 yards, averaging 100.5 per game last season, good enough for third best in the Big Ten.
The Doak Walker award recognizes the nation’s top running back every year for his accomplishments on the field, achievement in the classroom and citizenship in the community. It is the only major collegiate football award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.
2022 Doak Walker Award Candidates
|Devon Achane (Jr.), Texas A&MBraelon Allen (So.), WisconsinRasheen Ali (So.), MarshallRonald Awatt (Sr.), UTEPTank Bigsby (Jr.), AuburnIsaiah Bowser (Sr.), UCFBritish Brooks (Sr.), North CarolinaJarek Broussard (Sr.), Michigan StateAntario Brown (So.), Northern IllinoisChase Brown (Jr.), IllinoisJermaine Brown (Jr.), UABByron Cardwell (So.), OregonNate Carter (So.), UCONNZach Charbonnet (Sr.), UCLABlake Corum (Jr.), MichiganTravis Dye (Sr.), USCJustice Ellison (So.), Wake ForestSamson Evans (Jr.), Eastern MichiganDeshaun Fenwick (Jr.), Oregon StateAlex Fontenot (Sr.), ColoradoPat Garwo (Jr.), Boston CollegeFrank Gore, Jr. (So.), Southern MissEric Gray (Sr.), OklahomaGerald Green (Jr.), Georgia SouthernTucker Gregg (Sr.), Georgia StateHassan Hall (Sr.), Georgia TechDeion Hankins (So.), UTEPTreVeyon Henderson (So.), Ohio StateGeorge Holani (Jr.), Boise StateEvan Hull (Sr.), NorthwesternMohamed Ibrahim (Sr.), MinnesotaDillon Johnson (Jr.), Mississippi StateRoschon Johnson (Sr.), TexasAustin Jones (Sr.), USCJohnnie Lang, Jr. (Sr.), Arkansas StateKeyvone Lee (So.), Penn StateJoquavious Marks (Jr.), Mississippi State
|DeWayne McBride (Jr.), UABChez Mellusi (Sr.), WisconsinKendre Miller (Jr.), TCUJordan Mims (Sr.), Fresno StateKeaton Mitchell (So.), East CarolinaDamien Moore (Jr.), CalDevin Neal (So.), KansasLew Nichols, III (So.), Central MichiganNate Noel (So.), App StateNathaniel Peat (Sr.), MissouriCamerun Peoples (Jr.), App StateDominic Richardson (Jr.), Oklahoma StateJohnny Richardson (Jr.), UCFBijan Robinson (Jr.), TexasRaheim Sanders (So.), ArkansasWill Shipley (So.), ClemsonShaun Shivers (Sr.), IndianaJabari Small (Jr.), TennesseeChris Smith (Jr.), LouisianaDontae Smith (Jr.), Georgia TechE.J. Smith (Jr.), StanfordTyjae Spears (So.), TulaneTitus Swen (Jr.), WyomingTavion Thomas (Jr.), UtahSean Tucker (So.), SyracuseCalvin Tyler, Jr. (Sr.), Utah StateSean Tyler (Jr.), Western MichiganChris Tyree (Jr.), Notre DameXazavian Valladay (Sr.), Arizona StateDeuce Vaughn (Jr.), Kansas StateKimani Vidal (So.), TroyBlake Watson (Jr.), Old DominionTreshaun Ward (So.), Florida StateHarrison Waylee (So.), Northern IllinoisJalen White (Jr.), Georgia SouthernJamyest Williams (Sr.), Georgia StateNay’Quan Wright (Jr.), Florida