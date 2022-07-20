WCIA — Another day and another award watch list for Illinois running back Chase Brown, who was named to the Doak Walker candidate list on Wednesday. The Illini running back is coming off a career year with the Illini, rushing for 1,005 yards, averaging 100.5 per game last season, good enough for third best in the Big Ten.

The Doak Walker award recognizes the nation’s top running back every year for his accomplishments on the field, achievement in the classroom and citizenship in the community. It is the only major collegiate football award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.

2022 Doak Walker Award Candidates